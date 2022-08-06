Heartstopper actress wants to be the first 007 trans

Yasmin Finneywho plays the character Elle Argent in the series heartstopperrevealed his interest in playing the role of Bond Girl 007, which would be the first transsexual in film history.

The 18-year-old actress and digital influencer, during an interview with the Daily Star Sunday, said that she is a fan of the 007 films:

“I love the movies. James Bond. In every feature I watched, I always thought: ‘I would love to be that Bond girl cool and sexy. It’s never been done before, so it would be awesome to do it,” she declared.

If the franchise chose to cast Yasmin, she would become the first transgender actress to play the role. Another artist who also gained prominence participating in the franchise was Caroline cosseyknown as tulaa model who was an extra in 007 – For Your Eyes Only (1981), starring Roger Moore.

Yasmin Finney is a British actress, who is on the second annual list 20 Under 20 by GLAAD. Finney started her career in theater productions, but on Tik Tok she has become a social media personality with millions of followers. She rose to prominence by acting in the original series Netflix heartstopperbased on the comics of the same name by Alice Oseman.

Ana de Armas declared that it is not necessary to have a female 007

During an interview with The Sunactress Ana de Armas, who has starred in the 007revealed that he sees no need for the film to have a female character:

“There is no need for a female Bond. There should be no need to steal someone else’s character. And that’s okay. We don’t need to turn male characters into females. Let’s just create more female characters and make the story fit these female characters,” she commented.

“What I would like is for the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond remains a man, to be brought to life in a different way,” she said.

The film’s producer, Barbara Broccolialso commented in an interview with The Guardian in 2018 about having a female character:

“Bond is a man. He is a male character. He was written as a man and I think he will likely continue as a man.”

007: No Time to Die marked the career of Daniel Craig who left the character. It has not yet been chosen who will replace one of the most famous roles in the history of cinema, one of the names that have been considered is Henry Cavill (The Witcher).

