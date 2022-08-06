How to transfer your Spotify playlists to YouTube Music – Apps and Software – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

If you’re switching to another streaming service and don’t want to go through all the trouble of creating or configuring your favorite music again, don’t worry! It is possible to transfer your playlists from Spotify to Youtube Music with the help of some websites and apps and I show you how to do it below.

YouTube Music (Image: Vitor Pádua / Tecnoblog)

Unfortunately, there is no native process that allows the migration of playlists between streaming services, but with the help of some sites, such as TuneMyMusic, you will be able to easily change the platform, as you will not have to carry out all the configuration and assembling the lists again. See how to use:

It is important to note that in the free plan there is a limit of 500 songs per sync. On the Premium plan, which costs $2 per month for annual payments, you can make the entire transfer at once. Anyway, it’s easier to migrate a few playlists at a time rather than having to manually configure each playlist of yours, isn’t it?

soundiiz

Soundiiz is a site with a free plan to transfer your playlists from Spotify to YouTube, just like Tune My Music. In this case, the free modality allows one list to be migrated at a time. After logging in to Spotify via the website, just select one to get started and choose the target platform. Repeat the process for all your playlists. This service also has an Android application.

With Soundiiz it is also possible to transfer the playlist from Spotify to Youtube (Image: Playback / Soundiiz)

SongShift

SongShift is an iOS app that allows you to migrate Spotify playlists to YouTube among other streaming services. To use, just log in to the source service, choose the one you want to change (as in the previous cases, the free plan allows one list at a time), log in to the destination platform and start the transfer.

SongShift assists iOS user with playlist transfers (Image: Playback / SongShift)

It is worth noting that in any of the services used for the migration, the songs from one platform may not be part of the catalog of the other. In this case, these tracks will be ignored and will not be listed in the new stream.

How to revoke access permissions on your account

If you’ve given up on the idea of ​​transferring playlists from Spotify to Youtube Music or you just don’t want to keep the services connected anymore, there’s a way to revoke access.

For Tune My Music, when logging into your account, click on the upper right corner, and then select “Account Settings”. Just choose the connected services and click “Disconnect”. For apps, it is necessary to override the permissions in the app permission area within the operating system.

You can disconnect your Tune My Music accounts (Image: Playback / Tune My Music)

If you intend to migrate from Spotify to YouTube Music, you no longer have to worry about setting up all your playlists manually.