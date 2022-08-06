Image reveals possible new Huawei smartphone with camera under the screen

Recently, Huawei introduced to its users the new version of the HarmonyOS system. Undoubtedly, the system comes with many attractive features and new functions in terms of security and user privacy. However, one point drew attention was the possibility of the company to launch a smartphone with the front camera under the screen.

It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that this matter has been related to the Chinese company. After all, rumors and news had already emerged about her registering patents for the use of the technology. In this sense, there were even rumors that the Huawei Mate 40 Pro would be one of the devices to bring this feature.

In this case, the idea did not see the light of day, however, nothing is lost. After all, the promotional video of the new HarmonyOS 3.0 shows some clues related to the functioning of the screen. Also, the video itself shows a smartphone with a camera mechanism under the screen.