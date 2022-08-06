In China, anyone who wants to be the first to receive the Moto Razr 2022 can now book

Chinese people who want to receive their Moto Razr 2022 first hand can now celebrate. After all, even if the launch date is scheduled for August 11, it is already possible to make reservations for Motorola’s new foldable smartphone. The action can be made through the website of the retailer JD.com. This is not the only news about the cell phone, as there are more images that confirm more product details. In this sense, you can see that Motorola has made improvements in the design. For example, the disclosure talks about the cell being completely flat when opened.





The device’s marketing images also talk about the available configurations. First of all, the user will have three storage options to choose from: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. Now, all alternatives come with the same amount of RAM: 8 GB. Another highlight is the display, which seems to have a greater focus on durability and resistance. Above all, it must have a structure composed of six layers to give greater security.

















