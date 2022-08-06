Isaquias Queiroz dominates the race and is in the canoeing World Cup final | canoeing

Isaquias Queiroz got into action this Friday, in Darthmont, Canada, for the semifinal of the C1 1,000m category, of the Canoeing World Cup. And the Bahian did not disappoint: he crossed the finish line in first place (4:09:37) and stamped his spot in this Sunday’s final, at 11:24 (Brasília time). Martin Fuksa, in second place, and Jose Cordova, in third, also advanced to the decision.
Isaquias Queiroz disputes the title of this category on Sunday — Photo: Fábio Canhete/CBCa
Olympic champion in Tokyo 2020, Isaquias dominated the race from start to finish. He crossed the line that marks every 250m in first place and controlled the pace until the end, always ahead of the eight opponents.
In World Cups, Isaquias Queiroz has six golds and six bronzes in the six editions he has played in and could add to his medal collection, if he takes the podium this weekend.
Who will accompany Isaquias Queiroz in the search for medals is the duo Erlon Souza and Filipe Santana. Minutes after the Olympic champion got into action, they secured first place in the C2 1,000m category and advanced to the final, scheduled for Sunday at 12:21 pm (GMT), with a time of 3:55.
Category C1 1,000m
1 – Isaquias Queiroz (Brazil)
2 – Martin Fuksa (Czech Republic)
3 – Jose Cordova (Cuba)
4 – Balazs Adolf (Hungary)
5 – Joosep Karlson (Estonia)
6 – Pablo Crespo (Spain)
7 – Rigoberto Camilo (Mexico)
8 – Kuan Lai (Taipei)
9 – Hikanu Sato (Japan)
Category C2 1,000m
1 – Erlon Silva/Filipe Vieira (Brazil)
2 – Alejandro Ramirez/Daniel Cipagauta (Colombia)
3 – Antonin Hrabal/Jiri Zalubil (Czech Republic)
4 – Viktor Svyrydiuk/Eduard Shemetylo (Ukraine)
5 – Ryo Naganuma/Shuhei Hosumi (Japan)