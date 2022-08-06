Isaquias Queiroz runs over and is champion in the Canoeing World Cup | canoeing

This Saturday Isaquias Queiroz won the gold medal in the C1 500m race during the Canoeing and Paracanoeing World Cup held in Halifax, Canada. The Olympic champion ran over his opponents with a time of 1min54s49, two seconds ahead of second-placed Romanian Catalin Chirila. With the victory, Isaquias reaches the 13th medal in World Cups and can reach the mark of 14 podiums in this edition. In paracanoeing, Brazil won another two medals on this fourth day of the event in Canadian waters.

– Very happy to be here a year after Tokyo winning another medal. My focus is now Paris 2024 – vibrated Isaquias, thrilled.

Isaquias Queiroz wins gold in the C1 500 of the canoeing world championship

Isaquias led the race from start to finish, opening a wide lead in the last meters. An executioner in the C1 1000 qualifier, Romanian Catalin Chirila was unable to threaten the Brazilian this time with a partial 1min56s51. With the bronze was the Czech Martin Fuksa (1min56s79).

Isaquias Queiroz wins absolutely in the Canoeing World Cup

This Sunday, Isaquias will make his second final in Canada, where he will try for another medal precisely in the C1 1,000 race, which won him the Olympic gold in Tokyo 2020. SportTV 2.

Isaquias Queiroz is champion of the Canoeing World Cup in Canada

One of the biggest names in Brazil in the Olympic Games, Isaquias has a gold, two silver and a bronze, joining the two editions he participated – Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. In Worlds, he now has seven golds and six bronzes in the seven editions he played.

Among the Paralympic finals, we highlight the exciting decision of the VL2 200m race with the presence of Brazilians Fernando Rufino and Igor Tofalini. The two dominated from start to finish, vying for gold and silver. Better for Igor Tofalini who had a time of 51.67, just 33 hundredths ahead of the Paralympic champion Fernando Rufino. The bronze went to the Portuguese Norberto Mourão.

+ Luis Carlos Cardoso wins 14th medal in World Cups and establishes himself as the greatest Brazilian medalist in the modality

Igor Tofalini is gold and Fernando Rufino is silver in the VL2 200m event of the Paracanoeing World Cup

– This just shows the power that our country is. Igor and I fought boat to boat – said Rufino.

Igor also commented on the medal.

– Being training, competing with Fernando is a pleasure for me. If I’m next to him, it’s a sign that I’m very well prepared. I’m very happy,” he said.

In the first race held on Saturday morning, also between the Paralympic finals, Adriana Azevedo finished seventh in the KL1 200m final, with a time of 57.95 (+06.09). This event was won by the Ukrainian Maryna Mazhula, who had won silver at the Tokyo 2020 Games. Emotional, she highlighted the importance of the world title for Ukraine.

– It is a happiness to be able to give this joy to my country especially at this time when we are going through the war. I wish this title to my family, my friends and my country – said the Ukrainian.

