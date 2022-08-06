“It’s boring to say, but…”; Sassá admits not having contact with Mayke and ‘acid’ interview arrives at Palmeiras

Widespread fight at the 2018 Copa do Brasil saw former Cruzeiro striker punch Alviverde’s side in the face

One of the most remembered episodes in the history of the confrontation between Cruzeiro and palm trees is the fight in the return game of the 2018 Copa do Brasil semifinals, at Mineirão. In the intervero, the celestial attacker Sassa punched Maykewho also played for the Minas Gerais team before moving to Verdão.

This Friday (5), in an interview with Charla Podcast, Sassá recalled the episode and said he regretted his attitudes in the duel four years ago. According to the former Cruzeiro player, the confusion caused him to lose an ‘animal’ paid by the board after the title won against Corinthians.

“That discussion, hot blood, everyone robbed… then Mayke passed by punching Léo [zagueiro do Cruzeiro]. I went and gave him a ‘band’. When I kicked him out, he staggered back toward me. There, it was in action and reaction, you know? Or me or him. Gave an [soco]He, too, pushed and we left”said Sassa.

The VAR camera caught Sassá’s aggression and the striker was hooked from a 12-game suspension by the STJD. But he claims to still want to talk to Mayke after his apology.

“I didn’t have the opportunity to talk to him (Mayke), because I don’t have contact. He’s a guy from the same circle of friendship as mine. It’s a boring stop to talk, but, for those who receive it, it’s very annoying and I’ve already apologized. a lot, but never come back”, concluded Sassa.

Since leaving Cruzeiro, Mayke has conquered practically everything for Palmeiras. The titles are: Campeonato Brasileiro (2018), Campeonato Paulista (2020 and 2022), Copa do Brasil (2020), Libertadores (2020 and 2021) and Recopa Sul-Americana (2022).