Jeez! Selena Gomez claims she has dated an older man-06/08/2022

06/08/2022 | 16:10
Selena Gomez has dated many famous: The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Niall Horan… with him.
– I believe their love languages change, and we’re a little bit of each, but I dated someone who was a little older and it was so wonderful. She was being taken care of somehow. It was like: Are you comfortable? Do you want a blanket? Just very sweet things. I thought I didn’t need any of that, but it was so kind and I don’t feel like many people are like that anymore.
The Only Murders in the Building actress also stated that at some point in her life, her career will take a back seat and she will focus on raising a family:
– I hope to get married and be a mother. Eventually, I’m going to get tired of it all, so I’ll probably dedicate most of my life to philanthropy before I settle down. Just keeping it real.
It is worth remembering that the artist was recently seen on a yacht in Positano, Italy, alongside Italian film producer Andrea Iervolino.
