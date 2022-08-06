Kevin Feige Wanted To Kill All The Avengers In ‘Endgame’

Anthony and Joe Russo, directors of several Marvel films, said in a podcast that Kevin Feige, president of the comic book giant, considered killing all the Avengers in “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

In addition to Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), the “boss” also wanted to see the end of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner).

The Russo brothers said they rejected Feige’s idea as too aggressive, so they chose to kill just two characters.

“There were a lot of rumors going around about who was going to die. Kevin suggested, at one point, killing off all the original Avengers. We thought it was too aggressive, we thought the audience couldn’t digest it. And that, in fact, choosing one or two characters to make sacrifices. during the film could produce moments where the action would stop and there could be emotional catharsis and then continue with the narrative,” Joe Russo told the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast.

However, the idea of ​​killing Iron Man was also not so well received by one of the actors in the franchise. Jon Favreau, who plays Happy Hogan, Tony Stark’s assistant, contacted the directors to try to convince them not to kill the superhero.

“Part of the pressure not to kill Tony Stark came from Jon Favreau, who called us after reading the script and said, ‘Are you really going to kill Iron Man’?” Anthony Russo told Vanity Fair.

“It’s true,” added Joe. “I remember pacing back and forth in the corner of a set on the phone with Favreau, trying to convince him. He was like, ‘You can’t do that. get out of the cinema and throw yourself in the middle of the cars’. But we killed him anyway.”

Favreau, by the way, gave the “kick start” to the series of films in the Marvel universe. The actor directed “Iron Man” and “Iron Man 2” and continued in the franchise playing the role of Happy in several productions, most recently in “Spider-Man: No Return Home” (2022).

New phase

In late July, at a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel announced that Phase 6 of the productions will feature two new “Avengers” movies.

“Avengers: Kang Dynasty” opens in May 2025 and “Avengers: Secret Wars” in November 2025. The films will conclude the Multiverse Saga, and are part of Phase 6, which will begin with the new “Fantastic Four” movie. “, which premieres on November 8, 2024.