Kingpin is the perfect villain to fix the phase 4 crossover issue

The Return of Wilson Fisk aka The King of Crime in the MCU could solve the crossover issue that’s been a problem for Phase 4. Vincent D’Onofrio’s relentless Wilson Fisk has returned on Disney+ Archer hawk in December 2021, with him and Charlie Cox confirmed to return as Fisk and Daredevil in the upcoming series echo. Despite that, his return was the most solidified crossover news Marvel has had in quite some time.

Marvel’s Phase 4 faced a fair amount of criticism for its apparent lack of visible build for a larger crossover, especially compared to the Infinity Saga that made up Phases 1 through 3. Spider-Man: No Way Home (in which Cox did his first postgraduateReckless appearance in the MCU in a cameo by Matt Murdock) was by far the biggest event in the MCU since Avengers: Endgame, bringing the three cinematic Spider-Men together in an opening story to the Multiverse. Still, because crossovers and teams are so important to Marvel, the MCU had some problems in Phase 3, a problem that, among other mistakes, D’Onofrio’s Kingpin can easily avoid.

In addition to being generally acclaimed for his performance throughout Reckless, D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk stands out from most MCU villains on many levels, including the organized crime empire he oversees. This also gives Fisk the ability to act as a common enemy for multiple Marvel heroes, making him the perfect conduit for a series of crossovers. Naturally, two in particular spring to mind instantly from the rest – Spider-Man and Daredevil.

After three seasons of Reckless, Fisk’s status as an enemy of Matt Murdock is well established. D’Onofrio’s Archer hawk appearance also establishes Fisk’s ability to serve as a villain for more Earth-bound conflicts by crossing paths with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Then, of course, there’s New York’s Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Starting out as a Spider-Man villain long before his association with Daredevil, Fisk as the next Spider-Man villain could be the next big crossover of characters from Marvel’s streaming shows and movies, and even give Kingpin his Disintegrating Cane. the end of No Way Home it even leaves Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in a situation where fighting the Kingpin could be the next most logical villain for him. Above all, Daredevil and Spider-Man having a common enemy in Kingpin provides all the material needed for a team of the two heroes.

The Kingpin becoming a major MCU villain could certainly be where D’Onofrio’s future as Wilson Fisk might take him. While there are other villains Daredevil must face before his and Fisk’s next showdown, the Kingpin as a growing threat in New York City should draw his heroic concern and that of other heroes like Spider-Man and Kate Bishop. In addition to Wilson Fisk introducing organized crime into the MCU, he’s commanding power as The King of Crime it also makes him more prepared to be a crossover villain the MCU hasn’t had since Thanos.