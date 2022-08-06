LG launches the Ultra Tab tablet in Korea with Snapdragon 680 and 4 GB of RAM

Despite being out of the cellphone market for over a year, LG not yet completely abandoned android. The South Korean brand launched the tablet in its home country Ultra Tab with the proposal to be a more cost-effective device. According to LG, the Ultra Tab comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processorwhich works together with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD card.

The screen is a 10.35-inch IPS LCD with 2000×1200 pixel resolution, 5:3 aspect ratio and 60 Hz refresh rate. The model also has an 8 MP rear camera with autofocus and a 5 MP front sensor. The Ultra Tab tablet is MIL-STD 810G certified for durability and resistance, and the operating system is Android 12L, aimed at devices with larger screens, such as tablets, for example.

The LG Ultra Tab is available in South Korea in charcoal gray only. The suggested price of the tablet is 426,000 won, something around R$1,684 when converting directly to our currency and without taxes. There is no information about a possible official arrival of the LG Ultra Tab to Brazil.

