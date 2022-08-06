Lincoln’s arrival hindered another ex-Flamengo’s trip to Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro is very close to announcing Lincoln, created by Mengão and currently at Vissel Kobe, from Japan. The striker’s imminent arrival, however, hindered the departure of another ex-Flamengo to the Minas Gerais club. That’s because, according to Jorge Nicola, Felipe Vizeu offered to play for the fox.

However, even though he expressed his desire to be part of the Cruzeiro project for 2023, Vizeu seems to have done so late. Thus, the striker remains at Udinese, where he returned after a loan period at Yokohama.

Forward claimed to have proposals from Brazilian teams

Vizeu celebrated his return to the Italian team after scoring four goals in Japan. Now he wants to score the Italian Serie A. “I am very happy to return to such an important team in Italy, which plays in the top flight and will play for great things this season”, says the striker.

In addition, Vizeu guarantees that if a proposal arrives that interests him, he will analyze a new departure from Udinese. Without naming names, he talks about the interest of Brazilian teams. “There really is a possibility that another proposal will come that interests me and that I will agree with another club. I have some proposals from Brazilian clubs in hand, very interesting, I’m analyzing. But for now, the focus is total here at Udinese,” he added.

Another ex-Flamengo is packed for the Cruzeiro

In addition to Lincoln and the interest of Felipe Vizeu, another ex-Flamengo is linked to Cruzeiro. Wesley “Gasolina”, another Rubro-Negra breed, was acquired by the Minas Gerais club, which had 50% of its pass purchased from Juventus for R$ 2 million.

Wesley left Flamengo in April 2019, after not renewing his contract. At the time, the club wrote an official note explaining the situation:

“Flamengo has always been interested in renewing Wesley’s contract. At the end of last year (2017), the club sought out the athlete’s representatives to talk and present a great appreciation and career plan. At the beginning of the year, Flamengo presented a proposal and never received a counter-proposal. The initiative to renew has always belonged to the club”.

Wesley was South American under-17 champion in 2017 and was seen as a promise from the Rubro-Negra base, where he earned the nickname “Gasolina” for the speed and intensity he prints on the side. However, he was recently on loan at Sion, from Switzerland, playing more as a midfielder on the right than a full-back.

