Luan arrives at Santos without physical problems and looking to resume good football

Santos agreed with Corinthians to hire Luan. The attacking midfielder signed a loan contract until the end of the Brazilian Championship, with an option to renew for another season. The player arrives at Vila Belmiro without physical problems, but under strong suspicion after the frustrating passage through Timão.

The midfielder was announced at Clube do Parque São Jorge in December 2019 after making history at Grêmio, where he was even elected the King of America in the 2017 Libertadores title. cost of R$ 28.9 million (50% of the rights).

In all, there were 79 matches with the white shirt, of which he was a starter in 48, and nine goals. His last performance was in the 1-1 draw with Botafogo-SP, on February 19 this year. He has since been listed for five more matches. Then he “disappeared”.

At first, Luan had been on the bench by technical choice. From the end of March, however, he began to be low due to discomfort in his hip. So, he became an option again on April 19, when he was on the list of related teams to face Portuguesa-RJ, for the Copa do Brasil. However, he didn’t even come off the bench.

On May 7, the midfielder again felt pain in his hip. Since then, this has been the explanation given by Corinthians for the absence of shirt 7.

As determined by Sports Gazette, Luan does not currently have any physical problems. He had been training normally at Corinthians CT, but he never got a chance with Vítor Pereira.

With his transfer to Santos, therefore, the midfielder seeks to rediscover good football. Born in São José do Rio Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, the athlete was revealed in the base categories of Tanabi in 2012. After passing through América-SP and Catanduvense, he arrived in the under-20 of Grêmio in 2013.

Main highlight in Grêmio’s base, Luan rose to the professional ranks the following year and immediately assumed the spotlight. He led the team to the 2016 Copa do Brasil, 2017 Conmebol Libertadores, 2018 Recopa Sudamericana and Bicampeonato Gaúcho between 2018 and 2019.

During this period, the midfielder still received an opportunity in the Brazilian national team and won the gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games.

