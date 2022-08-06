Marvel Wanted To Kill More Heroes In “Avengers: Endgame”

Brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, directors of “Avengers: Endgame,” revealed in a podcast that Marvel boss Kevin Feige wanted all of the original Avengers to die in the 2019 film.

In addition to Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), he also wanted to see the end of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Hawkeye (Jeremy). Renner) to use the film as a reboot of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

But the Russo brothers found the idea too aggressive and rejected it, opting to kill just two characters.

“There were a lot of rumors about who was going to die. Kevin suggested, at one point, killing all of the original Avengers. We thought it was too aggressive, we thought the audience wouldn’t be able to digest it. And that, in fact, choosing one or two characters to make sacrifices during the movie could produce moments where the action would stop and there could be emotional catharsis and then continue with the narrative,” Joe Russo told the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

However, the idea of ​​killing Iron Man was also not so well received by one of the actors in the franchise. Jon Favreau, who plays Happy Hogan, Tony Stark’s assistant, and directed the hero’s first two solo films, contacted the directors to try to convince them not to kill him.

“Part of the pressure not to kill Tony Stark came from Jon Favreau, who called us after reading the script and said, ‘Are you guys really going to kill Iron Man?’” Anthony Russo told Vanity Fair.

“It’s true,” added Joe. “I remember pacing the corner of a set on the phone with Favreau, trying to convince him. He was like, ‘You can’t do this. It’s going to leave people devastated and you don’t want them to leave the theater and throw themselves in the middle of the cars.’ But we killed him anyway.”