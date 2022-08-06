McDonald’s employee shot dead by cold potato in US – News

An employee of a McDonald’s unit in Brooklyn, New York, United States, died this Friday (5th), after being shot by a man on Monday (1st) during a fight over French fries.

Matthew Webb, 23, was shot in the neck by Michael Morgan, 20, who was charged with attempted murder and illegal possession of weapons in what will now be treated as a homicide, police told the press.

The altercation erupted on Monday when Morgan’s mother, who had ordered food from the establishment, went to complain to employees that the fries were cold, while making a video call with her son.

Morgan allegedly saw employees laughing at her mother and went to McDonald’s, where she got into an argument with Webb, according to The New York Post. On the street, Morgan hit Webb in the face and then shot the employee in the neck, causing him to be brain dead, officials said.





The attacker, who had a criminal record of more than 12 arrests, is expected to be charged with murder, prosecutors told a judge on Thursday, before Webb’s death.

In addition, Morgan confessed to police an unsolved murder and was charged with the 2020 death of a 28-year-old man in the restaurant area, according to ABC7.

In recent months there have been other cases of violence against employees of the fast-food chain in New York: a stabbing by a customer in May and a murder during an armed robbery in January, both in the Harlem neighborhood.



