Mykolaiv is bombed

The city of Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine, records consecutive hours of bombing this Friday (5). According to the head of the regional administration, Vitaly Kim, “there are dead and at least 10 wounded, including a boy”.

“The affected area is very wide. Private houses and buildings were affected. There are fires and significant destruction”, also said the head of the Regional Council, Hanna Zamazeyeva, to “ExpresoTV”.

The city will be under a long curfew from 23:00 (local time) on Friday, the head of the regional military administration, Vitaly Kim, told the portal “Unian”. The measure will be in effect at least until 5 am on Monday (8).

During this period, “it is prohibited for people to remain on the streets and in other public places without specially issued certificates or authorization passes” for the period, Kim added. In the event of an emergency, people must call the police to be escorted and walk through the streets.

Mykolaiv has always been under Ukrainian control since the beginning of the war on February 24, but has been under constant Russian attacks ever since. The area is considered strategic by Moscow and the government of Vladimir Putin has already said it wants to go “beyond the Donbass”, an area that comprises the breakaway provinces of Donetsk and Lugansk.

On Friday morning, the city’s mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych, reported that since the early hours of the day there have been attacks, with explosions being heard in several places. There are no reports of deaths or injuries.

Mykhailo Podolyak, top adviser to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, angrily countered a report by the NGO Amnesty International that accused Kiev of putting civilian lives at risk during the Russian-initiated war.

“It is a disgrace that an organization like Amnesty International is participating in this Russian propaganda and disinformation campaign. Ukraine respects the laws of war and international human law. The absolute priority for the armed forces is to preserve the life and health of each citizen”, said Podolyak, saying that it is the Russians who bomb residential areas “regularly”.

“We regularly see the Russian army bombing residential areas about 500 kilometers away from the front, deliberately killing civilians. All Russian war crimes are being recorded – whether by our investigative teams or the international ones – and they will be prosecuted as appropriate”, he added.

Zelensky said that “anyone who acquits Russia and artificially believes in an informational context in which some terrorist attacks can be justified or understandable, cannot have any idea how much he is helping terrorists.”

The report that angered Kiev was published on Thursday and says that Ukrainian forces “have endangered civilian populations by setting up bases and using weapons from inhabited centers, also in schools and hospitals”.

“These tactics violate international humanitarian law because they turn civilian objectives into military objectives. Most of the inhabited centers where the Ukrainian soldiers were located were miles away from the front lines and therefore there were alternatives. The Ukrainian army did not fully comply their duty”, says the document that collected information in the regions of Kharkiv, Donbass and Mykolaiv between April and July.

*With information from Ansa