Netflix releases trailer for psychological thriller Echoes

Sometimes certain mysteries are bigger than the special bond of two twin sisters. “Echoes” debuts on Netflix on August 19.

Announced in 2021, “Echoes” is a Netflix original limited series. With seven episodes, it has Michelle Monaghan as the protagonist in a double dose and promises a mystery story where the secrets will lead to the unfolding of devastating events for the lives of two sisters.

Described as a psychological thriller, according to the official synopsis,

“Echoes” is about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since childhood, the two have secretly switched identities, culminating in double lives as adults: they share two homes, two husbands and a daughter, but their perfectly choreographed world collapses when one of the sisters disappears.

In addition to Michelle Monaghan, “Echoes” also stars Matt Bomer as Jck Beck, Leni’s husband Daniel Sunjata, Karen Robinson, Jonathan Tucker and Ali Stroker.

Created and written by Vanessa Gazy, who also serves as executive producer, the Netflix series also features Brian Yorkey (“13 Reasons Why”) and Quinton Peoples (“Runaways”) as executive producers and co-showrunners.

TRAILER | THE NEW NETFLIX MYSTERY

Are you a fan of this kind of series?