Neymar pays tribute to Jô Soares in a goal for PSG: “Beijo pro gordo” | french football

From the available images, it is possible to see the phrase “um kiss pro GORDO” written on Neymar’s wrist band. The message is an allusion to the famous catchphrase of Jô Soares, who always sent a “Gordo’s kiss” at the end of his programs.
- See the French table
- See more about Clermont vs PSG
Neymar pays tribute to Jô Soares in a goal for PSG against Clermont – Photo: Reproduction/ESPN
Neymar also published a message on social media in honor of Jô Soares last Friday, after the death of the Brazilian TV icon. The ace posted images of the interviews he gave to the talk show and the message: “Rest in peace”.
O forward went to Programa do Jô in 2010, with the Santos squadin a landmark interview, and also in 2016in the last year of talk show.
Neymar opened the scoring and gave two assists in PSG’s partial 3-0 over Clermont and makes an excellent start to the season for the club, with three goals and two assists in two matches.
Neymar writes “Beijo pro GORDO” on his protective wristband, in honor of Jô Soarez during Clermont x PSG – Photo: Stephane Mahe/Reuters
Neymar pays tribute to Jô Soares in a goal for PSG against Clermont – Photo: Reproduction/ESPN