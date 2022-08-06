Neymar scores, gives 3 assists, pays tribute to Jô Soares and commands PSG’s rout over Clermont in the Ligue 1 debut; Messi does it on a bike

With show of Neymar and Messi, PSG ran over Clermont 5-0, this Saturday (6), for the 1st round of the French Championship

Current champion, the PSG started the 2022/23 season of the French Championship with all! This Saturday (6th), the team from the capital was not aware of the Clermont and ran over by 5 to 0away from home, for the 1st round of the call 1.

the brazilian Neymar responsible for managing the show from Paris, with a great performance.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The number 10 took just 9 minutes to open the scoring for the visitors, taking the opportunity to honor Jô Soareswho died last Friday (5), in the commemoration (see further below).

Still in the initial stage, Ney collaborated with two accurate assists for the side Hakimi and the defender marquinhos complete the score.

In the 2nd half, the team led by Christophe Galtier he only managed most of the time, but turned the victory into a rout thanks again to Ney’s brilliance.

In the final minutes, he received in the penalty area and rolled to Messi only complete to the bottom of the nets, arriving at your 3rd duel assistance.

There was still time for the Argentine to close the victory with a golden key: at 41, he received a wallsdominated in the chest and surprised the goalkeeper Diaw with a bicycle. Great goal!

Also noteworthy is the performance of Portuguese Vitinhanewly hired Harbor. The midfielder didn’t feel the pressure and played very well until he was substituted in the middle of the 2nd half.

Galtier still used Sergio Ramos as a starter, forming a defense trio with marquinhos and Kimpembewhich should be trending in the “new PSG” for this season.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, PSG adds its first 3 points on call 1 and already assumes the leadership isolated on goal difference.

Clermont, on the other hand, is zeroed and at the moment occupies the flashlightalso for the goal score.

Neymar celebrates after scoring for PSG over Clermont EFE/EPA/Mohammed Badra

The guy: Neymar

The Brazilian painted and embroidered on the field this Saturday for Paris Saint-Germain.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Very excited about the match, he took just 9 minutes to open the scoring, taking advantage of Messi’s assistance.

In the celebration, the striker paid a beautiful tribute to Jô Soares, who passed away last Friday (5), and sent a “kiss to Gordo”.

After the game, he gave three perfect assists for Hakimi, Marquinhos and Messi to increase the score.

If last season Ney disappointed for Paris, in 2022/23 he started with everything!

It was bad: Sarabia

With Mbappé suspended, the Spaniard gained a chance to start as a starter this Saturday.

Of course, it’s difficult to maintain the French star’s level, but Sarabia couldn’t even come close…

Totally missing from the game, he participated little in the attacking moves and couldn’t help Neymar and Messi.

Not for nothing, he ended up replaced by the young Ekitike in the complementary stage.

next games

PSG returns to the field next Saturday (13), against Montpellier, at 16:00 (Brasília), for the call 1with live broadcast by ESPN at the Star+.

The following day, at 10 am, Clermont visits the Stade de Reims, also for the French, with live broadcast by ESPN at the Star+.

Datasheet

Clermont 0x5 Paris Saint-Germain

GOALS: Paris Saint-Germain: Neymar [9′]Hakimi [26′]Marquinhos [38′] and Messi [80′ e 86′]

CLERMONT: Diaw; Seidu, Wieteska, Ogier and Neto Borges; Gonalons (Baiye), Gastien and Saracevic (Magnin); Allevinah (Dosso), Rashani (Khaoui) and Andric Technician: Pascal Gastien

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN: Donnarumma; Sergio Ramos (Mukiele), Marquinhos and Kimpembe; Hakimi, Verratti (Zaire-Emery), Vitinha (Paredes) and Nuno Mendes (Bernat); Neymar, Messi and Sarabia (Ekitike) Technician: Christophe Galtier