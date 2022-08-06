Palmeiras x Atltico: Rooster elimination referee in 2021 to referee in SP
photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras
Wilmar Roldan whistled duel at Mineiro in 2021
Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan will referee the second game of the quarterfinals between Atltico and Palmeiras, next Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo.
Interestingly, Roldan refereed the second decisive duel between the teams in last year’s semifinal. At the time, Atltico and Palmeiras drew 1-1 at Mineiro. The São Paulo team advanced decisively for the goal scored as a visitor.
The first game of this year’s quarterfinals ended in a 2-2 tie. Galo opened 2-0 in Mineiro, with goals from Hulk and Murilo, against. Murilo himself, now in favor, and Danilo, left everything the same.
To advance to the semifinals, the rivals need to win the Allianz Parque duel. In the event of a tie, the decision of the spot will be on penalties.
From euphoria to frustration: photos of Atltico fans against Palmeiras
Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
