Pavn gets angry and denies comparison between Atlético and Boca Juniors fans

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Pavn was irritated by the news of an alleged comparison between Atlético and Boca

Atletico striker Cristian Pavn got angry and denied an alleged comparison between Galo’s fans and Boca Juniors, his former club in Argentina. The Argentine used a social network to express himself.

This Friday (5th), the portal Bolavipfrom Argentina, published an article with the title: “Pavn’s phrase that Boca didn’t like: ‘The crowd…'” The content mentions that Pavn’s departure took place through the “back door” of Boca Juniors and that the athlete didn’t even post any farewell message to the club.

“I was impressed with the fans of Atltico Mineiro. the same or more passionate than that of Boca”. Still according to the Bolavip, the attacker would also have said such a sentence. In social networks, the speech had negative repercussions among the “xeneizes“, who hurled curses at Pavn.

At the Instagram, however, the Argentine vehemently denied the content. “I have a great love for them (Boca and his fans), who gave me everything”, he emphasized.

“What a way to invent false information. I have always respected Boca and its fans. I have a great love for them, they gave me everything, and I never declared anything against the club. If they want to invent false news to distract opinion, do it on the other side, don’t look for it here. Thank you”, he published.

Still in the adaptation phase at Atltico, Pavn played only two games for the Minas Gerais club and still hasn’t scored goals. The striker seeks to rediscover the good football that took him to the 2018 World Cup.