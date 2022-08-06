Portugal approves visa for those who want to look for work – Mundo

the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rabelo de Sousa, sanctioned, this Thursday (4), a law that facilitates the entry of foreigners to look for work in the country. The text will still be published in the Diário da República before entering into force.

With the objective of “attracting regulated immigration”, justifies the Portuguese government, the project was presented in mid-June and approved in the Assembly of the Republic on July 21 of this year.

The measure guarantees that those interested in living in Portugal will have 120 days to find a job and apply for residency. There is also the possibility of extending the visa for another 60 days.

other rules

In addition to the job search visa, the new legislation dictates new rules for those born in Communities of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP) to stay in the country.

Those who “hold a short-term visa or temporary stay visa or who have legally entered national territory may apply in national territory, with the SEF [Serviço de Estrangeiros e Fronteiras]the CPLP residence permit”, clarifies the text.

The new regulation also grants visas for the exercise of a subordinate or independent professional activity to the so-called digital nomadsthat is, professionals who work remotely outside Portugal.

Also, students enrolled in Portuguese universities will not need to apply for a visa with the SEF, as is done today.