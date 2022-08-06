ranking list most powerful cell phones in the world

If you work with the internet, you know that having a good cell phone makes a difference when it comes to producing content and communicating. Choosing by appearance doesn’t make much sense, because the performance of the device is more important. Qualcomm consultancy carried out a survey with the best brands considering their experience with data processing.

By paying attention to all the features of a device, your investment will be worth every penny. Avoiding regrets about bad purchases is essential to avoid financial losses. Before choosing, plan and study which models meet your day-to-day needs, seeking to understand the cost-effectiveness of the product.

Discover the best phones according to Qualcomm released so far

Nubia Red Magic 7S

With 6.8 inches, the Nubia Red Magic 7S surprises with the Snapdragon 8 plus, a processor that is the gold standard in operating systems. Launched in March of this year, it features 500GB of internal memory and 16GB of RAM. The differentials are the cooling, preventing the temperature increase, the image resolution in the triple camera and fast charging. The value is around R$ 3,710, being found for 590 euros.

IQOO 10 Pro

Manufactured by Vivo, the same mobile operator, the Chinese brand also uses the most advanced Snapdragon. Like the previous one, it has an AMOLED screen, ensuring high definition in audiovisual and gaming experience, with 50 MP and 6.7 inch cameras. The model has not yet been made available in the Brazilian market.

ASUS ROGE Phone 6

The gamer cell phone is 6.7 inches, with 512GB of internal memory and 18GB of RAM that guarantee excellent storage space and optimization support for heavier mobile games.

Xiaomi

Known for offering long battery life; high definition cameras, good value for money in professional devices, it has the advantage of being easily found in Brazil. The Xiaomi 12S Pro occupies the 6th place, but the company is present in the list with other models in the 7th, 8th and 10th positions.

10 Most Powerful Android Phones on the Planet