Rare jellyfish recorded for the first time in 25 years in Papua New Guinea

A species of jellyfish Chirodectes maculatus was recorded by a diver off the coast of Papua New Guinea in Oceania. The images have impressed marine biologists around the world, as she is considered a rare specimen.

This type of jellyfish was first seen only in 1997 by a team of scientists on the Great Barrier Reef. Until then, it was believed that the jellyfish had only been officially sighted once, off the coast of the far north of Queensland.

But new images, taken by a business owner, show the impressive creature was in the region, swimming alongside a group of tourists. The diver described her on social media.

“I saw a new type of jellyfish while diving today. It has nice markings and is a little bigger than a football and it swims really fast,” he wrote on his Facebook profile.

Still baffled, Borcherds turned to his daughter in South Africa, expert Lisa-ann Gershwin of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Service, for help.

“I thought it was interesting, as I had never seen one of these before, so I sent [o vídeo] for my daughter who downloaded a jellyfish app. Couldn’t identify it, so she uploaded the recording to the app, and within half an hour, she had a very excited jellyfish expert on her phone from Tasmania, she said.

The expert pointed out that, at first, she thought it was the same jellyfish caught in the Great Barrier Reef in May 1997. “I was completely shocked when they sent me the photos. I thought, my God, what is this and where is it? ” “, Gershwin told ABC.

the species Chirodectes maculatus was first described in 2005 by a team of Australian scientists after they captured and preserved a specimen in 1997.

Scientists initially described the species as Chiropsalmus. Gershwin said he published another paper on the organism’s classification a year later and officially transferred it to the genus Chirodectes, where it was accepted.

And regarding the information on the animal’s venom, so far there are no recorded cases of its bite in humans. During manipulation in 1997, the jellyfish was unable to attach itself to any volunteer’s hand or forearm.