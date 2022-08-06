Referee reports homophobic chant by part of the Guarani fans in the game against Grêmio | Brazilian series b

Referee Sávio Pereira Sampaio reported in the summary of the match between Guarani and Grêmio that part of the Bugrina crowd directed homophobic chants to the tricolor crowd at Brinco de Ouro ( watch the video above ).

The match, valid for the 22nd round of Série B do Brasileirowhich ended with a 2-1 victory for Grêmio, took place on Friday night, in Campinas.

In the document, the referee says that the act was performed during the performance of the national anthem. Sávio Pereira highlights that the refereeing team listened and communicated to the match delegate and to the police.

1 of 1 Excerpt from the summary of Guarani x Grêmio — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV Excerpt from the summary of Guarani x Grêmio — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV

Article 243-G of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code (CBJD), which deals with the practice of discrimination, provides for a fine of R$100 to R$100 thousand, in addition to the loss of the number of points if the infraction has been committed simultaneously by considerable number of people.

The Guarani spoke about the case. See the full note below..