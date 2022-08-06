Referee who ‘punched’ Diego whistles Flamengo x Corinthians return

Flamengo already knows who will referee the return game between Flamengo x Corinthians, at Maracanã. The match takes place next Wednesday (9), at 21:30 (Brasília time) and tickets are already sold out. The team won 2-0 away from home and seeks to confirm the classification for the semifinals of Libertadores. For that, he will meet the Uruguayan judge Esteban Ostojich.

The professional refereed the game against LDU, in 2021, in the group stage. Mengão won 3-2 away from home, but the referee had an unusual moment that exploded on social media. While walking on the field, attending to the opposite side of the player Diego Ribas, the Uruguayan did not notice the presence of the Flamengo shirt 10 and when signaling a mark, he ended up hitting the midfielder.

The Flamengo player made the move backwards according to the hit on his face and even showed that he felt some pain with the move, but the referee apologized and the athlete did not show resentment with what happened and the match proceeded normally. The moment reverberated on social media and fans joked about the situation. Watch the video:

Video: Playback / CONMEBOL

The match against LDU was the only one that Esteban Ostojich whistled for Flamengo as the main referee. There were other times where he was in the VAR booth, for example. But this was Mengo’s only game under the Uruguayan in Libertadores.

Flamengo seeks to beat Corinthians and advance in Libertadores

Despite the advantage built in Itaquera, Flamengo remains focused not to be surprised at Maracanã and to be able to advance in the international tournament. If it passes, the club faces whoever qualifies in the Argentinian clash between Vélez Sarsfield and Talleres. At home, Vélez won 3-2 and took the lead in the first leg.

On the other side of the bracket, Palmeiras and Atlético-MG are fighting for a spot in the semi. The first leg was 2-2 in Belo Horizonte. Meanwhile, Athletico tries to defeat Estudiantes, but drew 0-0 at home and will have to decide in Argentina. That is, one of these four teams will be Mengão’s opponent in an eventual final, if Rubro-Negro reaches the stage.

