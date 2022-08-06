Renato Augusto travels with the group to face Avaí

Renato Augusto was once again listed after 13 matches and could reinforce Corinthians in the match against Avaí, in Ressacada, at 19:00 (Brasília time) tomorrow (6). The midfielder has recovered from a calf muscle injury and is available to coach Vítor Pereira.

He treated a soleus muscle injury for about 45 days, recovered well and is now back in the group. Throughout the week, Renato Augusto was already training without limitations with the rest of the cast, but he still progresses in physical reconditioning. A few minutes on the field in Florianópolis would be important for him to realize if all the pain had actually gone away, because in this type of injury the pain is very limiting for the movements.

“It’s the most annoying being locked up, just watching the game from the outside. I’ve never had a problem like this, so I didn’t know how to say very well what I was feeling and it generated insecurity. It started in Athletico’s game, a little pain, then against Goiás I had even more pain, more and more bothering me and then I found a small injury. But I want to leave that behind, I want to think ahead, in the next game”, said Renato Augusto in an interview with the club’s official website.

In the last month and a half, Renato Augusto lost six knockout duels and was one of the team’s important absences among the stars of the squad. The midfielder came close to returning in mid-July, but had to go back one home in treatment at the time because he felt pain again. This time the rehabilitation is more solid.

He hasn’t played since June 19, when Corinthians beat Goiás at the Neo Química Arena, but now he should be a reinforcement in the two decisions that Corinthians face, against Flamengo and Atlético-GO, respectively for Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. Tomorrow’s game against Avai is worth the 21st round of the Brasileirão.