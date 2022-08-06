Russia has developed a bird protection system for passenger aircraft

Photo by NMOS332, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia





THE holding Roseelectronics, from Rostec State Corporation, said it has developed an ornithological flight safety system for airports, Orni. This was reported by the state corporation’s press service to the TASS news agency.

“The system is capable of tracking the flight of up to 100 birds simultaneously at a distance of up to 21 km. The equipment successfully passed the test run at Pulkovo Airport in St.says the company.

Orni includes a subsystem for radar detection and tracking, as well as a subsystem for interfacing with bioacoustic emitters and other devices that scare away birds that are in a dangerous flight zone. At the same time, the devices do not create interference, do not affect the operation of radio equipment in aircraft and airports.





As part of Rostec, the development is being carried out by a Roseelectronics holding company – Research Institute Vector.

“According to the International Civil Aviation Organization, more than 5,000 bird strikes occur annually worldwide. In almost half of the cases, the birds hit the engine, after which the aircraft must return to the airport. Our new system tracks bird flights near the airport and scares them during aircraft take-offs and landings.”said Andrey Sorokin, director of commercial activities at the Vector Research Institute, whose words are quoted in the message.

Rostec added that the software of the complex automatically captures and archives all bird flights, in addition to controlling the operation of subsystems and exchanging information with other airport services. The company did not present images of the system in operation.



