São Paulo vs Flamengo: probable lineups, embezzlement and where to watch the duel for the Brasileirão

São Paulo and Flamengo face each other this Saturday (6), for the 21st round of the Brazilian championship. The ball rolls at 8:30 pm, at Morumbi Stadium.

Tricolor paulista has as a principle for this match to recover the focus on the Brasileirão. Even with positive results in the first games for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana, the situation in the Brazilian Championship is worrying.

Rogério Ceni’s team holds a sequence of five matches without a victory – the most recent result being the defeat to Athletico-PR, by 1 to 0. Thus, it occupies the 10th position in the table, with 26 points.

Flamengo, on the other hand, comes packed with a recent 2-0 victory against Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena. The match took place last Tuesday (2), for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. In Brazil, the scenario is better too.

Dorival Júnior’s team comes from four recent victories, the last one against Atlético Goianiense, by 4 to 1. Rubro-Negro currently occupies the fifth place, with 33 points. If São Paulo wins, the team can reach the third place in the table.

SAO PAULO X FLAMENGO

BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP – 21st ROUND

Place: Morumbi Stadium, Sao Paulo (SP)

Date and time: 08/06/2022, at 20:30

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (Fifa) [RS]Video referee: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

Where to watch: Premiere, in real-time from L! and in audio in the partner LANCE!/Voice of Sport

SAO PAULO

Felipe Alves; Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Igor Vinícius, Pablo Maia, Talles Costa and Reinaldo; Nikão, Marcos Guilherme and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni

Embezzlement: Arboleda (left ankle surgery), Luan (left adductor surgery), Caio (right knee surgery), Jandrei (back trauma), André Anderson (muscle pain).

hanging: Igor Vinícius, Pablo Maia, Reinaldo, Éder and André Anderson

Suspended: Luizao and Luciano.

FLAMENGO

Saints; Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego, Vidal and Victor Hugo; Everton Cebolinha, Lázaro and Marinho. Technician: Dorival Junior



Embezzlement: Rodrigo Caio (left knee injury), Diego Alves (muscle strengthening) and Bruno Henrique (right knee surgery)

hanging: Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Pereira and Lázaro.

Suspended: –