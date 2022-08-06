São Paulo vs Flamengo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

1 of 3 São Paulo and Flamengo face each other this Saturday — Photo: ge São Paulo and Flamengo face each other this Saturday — Photo: ge

São Paulo seeks recovery in the Brazilian, where they haven’t won since the 15th round, when they beat Atlético-GO. In that period, there were four draws and one defeat. It is possible that coach Rogério Ceni will be reinforced by Patrick and Alisson, who are recovering from injuries.

Flamengo is having a great time this season. It hasn’t lost since July 10, when the reserve team was defeated 1-0 by Corinthians, by the Brazilian. In the following seven games, he won six, with two routes and convincing victories over Atlético-MG, for the Copa do Brasil, and Corinthians himself, for Libertadores – both 2-0.

Streaming: Premiere, with narration by Milton Leite and comments by Paulo Nunes, Ricardinho and Sandro Meira Ricci.

Real time: O ge tracks all the game’s moves (click here to access).

Sérgio Xavier Filho analyzes São Paulo vs Flamengo, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão 2022

São Paulo – Coach: Rogério Ceni

With an eye on the playoffs of the Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana, coach Rogério Ceni has spared his holders in the Brazilian. Next Wednesday, they face Ceará, in Fortaleza, for the international tournament, so it is likely that they will make several changes in the team for the duel against Flamengo. Luciano and Luizão, suspended, cannot play.

Likely lineup: Felipe Alves; Diego Costa, Miranda (Moreira) and Léo; Rafinha, Pablo Maia, Galoppo, Nikão, Talles Costa (Patrick) and Reinaldo (Welington); Calleri.

Who is out: Jandrei (back trauma), André Anderson (muscle pain), Walce (surgery recovery), Caio (right knee cruciate ligament surgery), Luan (left adductor surgery) and Arboleda (left ankle surgery), in addition to Luciano and Luizão (suspended).

hanging: André Anderson, Eder, Igor Vinicius, Pablo Maia and Reinaldo.

Flamengo – Coach: Dorival Jr.

Although they are doing very well in the Libertadores quarterfinals after the 2-0 victory over Corinthians, Flamengo understands that the reunion with the Parque São Jorge team, scheduled for Tuesday at Maracanã, is the most important commitment of the week. . Therefore, Dorival Júnior will spare the main team and repeat the formation that thrashed Atlético-GO last Saturday, by 4 to 1. Vidal and Cebolinha, two main reinforcements hired in the window, will start.

Likely lineup: Santos, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego, Vidal and Victor Hugo; Marinho, Everton Cebolinha and Lázaro.

Who is out: Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Henrique, injured. Rodrigo does not have a return forecast, while Bruno no longer works in 2022. Already regularized, the right-back Varela and the midfielder Pulgar were not related by choice of Dorival.

hanging: Matheuzinho, Léo Pereira, Fabrício Bruno and Lázaro.

