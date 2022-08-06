Secret Invasion Actor Speaks of New Embedded Writer During Reshoots ~ Marvel Universe 616

The Marvel Studios Panel at SDCC 2022 brought in Cobie Smulders as a representative of the Secret Invasion series, as much of the cast returned for the reshoots. And recently, speaking to Awards Focus, one of the show’s stars, Christopher McDonald, mentioned that Marvel has brought in a new screenwriter for the show’s reshoots who, as he says, expanded the scope of filming even further:

“Director Ali Selim is fantastic, and it’s a delight to play this storyline because it’s very, very good. In fact, we’re heading back to London on Tuesday to do additional scenes. They’re doing reshoots in a way that’s making the story better. Apparently, there’s a new writer there. He’s expanded, and the series is going a lot deeper than before.”

In addition, the actor was full of praise for the series and his “wonderful” experience working on it. He also offered an interesting tidbit about his character’s ability to be a part of “any storyline in the Marvel universe:”

“I have to tell you, he ticked so many wishes off my wish list. First of all, working in the Marvel universe and working with great actors is so wonderful. What I can say about my character is that he can infiltrate inside and out. outside of any storyline in the Marvel universe.”

Rumor has it that Christopher McDonald will play a conspiracy commentator who has a popular TV or Internet show.

Secret Invasion has Samuel Jackson’s Nick Fury as the main protagonist and will feature Ben Mendelsohn (as Talos), Cobbie Smulders (Maria Hill), Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott. Don Cheadle as James Rhodes and Martin Freeman as Everett have also been confirmed. K. Ross. The series will be written and produced by Kyle Bradstreet and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

The Disney+ series debuts in early 2023.

