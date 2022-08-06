See how to buy cryptocurrencies at Nubank

Soon, all Nubank customers will be able to buy and sell cryptocurrencies directly through the digital banking application. The functionality is called “Nubank Cripto” and is a solution developed with the aim of simplifying and promoting access to the cryptocurrency market for more people, without the need to open an account at another institution.

The tool is already available to some digital bank account holders.

What is Nubank Crypto?

Nubank Cripto enables the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies and aims to encourage customer access to the digital asset market. In the coming months, the functionality, according to Nubank, will be available to everyone.

The digital bank has partnered with cryptocurrency broker Paxos to manage operations.

What cryptocurrencies can you buy?

For now, users can only opt for two assets, namely Bitcoin or Ethereum. The two cryptocurrencies together make up around 60% of the entire cryptocurrency market.

What is the minimum purchase amount?

According to information from Nubank, to get started, it is enough to invest R$ 1.00. Since it is not necessary to spend thousands of reais to acquire entire units of Bitcoin, for example, most people start with buying only small fractions of digital currencies.

It will also be possible to sell and view bookings in cryptocurrencies through the app.

How to buy cryptocurrencies on Nubank?

To purchase cryptocurrencies at Nubank, simply follow the steps below:

Open the app (available for Android and iOS);

Click on the “Crypto” option;

On the next screen, choose which cryptocurrency you want to buy;

Read the terms, click ‘Accept’ to continue and enter the four-digit password.

Then click on ‘Buy’ and enter the amount you want to invest.

Check the amount you will receive in crypto at the top of the screen, tap ‘Confirm purchase’ and enter the password again to complete the purchase.

