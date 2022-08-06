See our list of underrated Mafia movies

Ask any movie lover for their top ten movies in the genre and you’ll see that The Godfather and Goodfella’s will almost certainly be somewhere on the list. Many of the most well-received films and series of all time concern the lives of career criminals involved in organized crime. In Don Corleone The Tony Sopranothere are many interesting entries in this venerable subgenre that may not have received the attention they deserved.

The inherent drama of a life of crime is one of the most consistently fun concepts for building a story in fictional history. Crime evolves, but the fundamental interest in the people who do terrible things for money, and in the unique industry that grows around them, will never go away.

Carlito’s Way (1993)

When fans of this genre think of Al Pacino and Brian De Palma, are almost always imagining their first collaboration, the 1983 classic Scarface. A decade later, however, they’ve worked together again to create another crime drama that, in some ways, overshadows its better-known predecessor.

Al Pacino stars as the eponymous Carlito Brigante, a trying career criminal. The film is adapted from a pair of novels written by former New York State Supreme Court Justice Edwin Torres, who says he based the character on various figures from his past. With one of the best original soundtracks of the genre and several fantastic action scenarios, Carlito’s Way deserves much more than being overshadowed by his older brother.

Public Enemies (2009)

Another film largely overshadowed by a director’s previous work, Public Enemies it’s the second movie Michael Mann about bank robbers and the law enforcement agency trying to stop them. After the seminal police drama Heat: City Under Pressure In the 90’s, mann took a long break from the subgenre, but came back with a bang.

Public Enemies tells the story of John Dillinger and his merry band of armed bandits who meander through the country stealing from the rich to give themselves. Meanwhile, the budding FBI bands together with the singular goal of bringing them to justice. Fans of 1930s history will see their favorite cops and criminals represented with excellent attention to detail and a very sympathetic portrayal. the characters of mann they seem deeply human, never turning the movie’s criminals into cartoon villains or their cops into superheroes. When it comes to adapting historical events, there is a lot to learn from the impact of Public Enemies.

Not All Is What It Seems (2004)

America is not the only setting for an organized crime story, England has its own industrialized lawlessness, and no one seems to have more fun with English culture than Matthew Vaughn. Best known today for franchises kingsman and kick-assits 2004 debut is a thrilling smart action movie. Daniel Craig stars as an unnamed London cocaine distributor who is desperate to leave the business.

This movie was released two years before Craig take on its iconic role as James Bond, but he brings the style, charm and intelligence of that performance to this unique character. Part of the film’s power is its intellect. the character of Craig it’s intelligent in a way that feels real, rather than the writer’s often-adopted clairvoyance. Watching his countless plans unfold as he has to work through impossible scenarios is a pleasure, and directing Vaughn is essential for your first ride. Vaughn previously produced “Gaming, Cheating, and Two Smoking Barrels” in Guy Ritchie and “Not Everything Is What It Seems” it’s like an easier, smarter view of the concept.

Crime Alliance (2015)

Scott Cooperwho recently released the horror movie “Dark Spirits”created this 2015 biopic about the life of the Irish mobster and FBI informant James “Whitey” Bulger. Although the tale is not 100% accurate, and the Bulger consider it an insult, Cooper does an excellent job of making it interesting.

Bulger is interpreted by Johnny Deppwhich, between this and “Public Enemies”, has a real gift for playing horrible criminals. The all-star cast includes Joel Edgerton like a smart FBI agent, Benedict Cumberbatch as the politically connected brother of Bulger and Dakota Johnson as his suffering wife. This film is more low-key than its peers, focusing more on the inner lives of its agents rather than their violent actions. Cooper features one of the most powerful crime biopics of the modern era.

The Iceman (2012)

This true-crime biopic tells the dark story of Richard Kuklinskian extremely prolific assassin for the mafia, as he struggles to keep his career and family life separate. Michael Shannon stars as the killer, while embodying the man’s cold professionalism, fits of tempestuous rage, and genuine concern for his loved ones.

kuklinski is under the command of the powerful New York gangster Roy DeMeoplayed by the great Ray Liotta. Chris Evans appears in an unrecognizable performance as a mentor to kuklinski. It’s an intense and difficult film to watch, but the stellar cast elevates the material. The director Ariel Vromen finds the emotional extremes in a deeply unpleasant story.

