see the columnists’ predictions for the 21st round

The 2022 Brazilian Championship returns to the field today (6) soon with ten teams entering the field. Highlight for São Paulo x Flamengo, at Morumbi, at 8:30 pm (from Brasília), and Avaí x Corinthians, at 7:00 pm, with Timão going to Ressacada to follow in the heels of leader Palmeiras.

Tomorrow (7), it’s the turn of Abel Ferreira’s team to try to get the fifth consecutive victory in the competition to continue with a comfortable advantage at the tip — the game is at Allianz, at 16:00.

In addition to Corinthians, another team that follows Palmeiras closely is Fluminense, which doesn’t know what it’s like to lose for nine matches and counts on its fans to overcome Cuiabá at Maracanã, also at 4pm.

Also this Sunday, already in the evening, two other games shake up the second round of the return: Fortaleza x Internacional, at Castelão, at 6 pm, and Atlético-MG x Athletico, at Mineirão, at 7 pm.

The 21st round of the Brasileirão comes to an end on Monday (8), with the duel between Coritiba and Santos, at Couto Pereira, at 8 pm.

And as happens every week, the columnists of UOL Esporte were summoned and gave their guesses on the main games of the round. Check out:

SATURDAY (6)

Avai vs Corinthians

Alicia Klein – Draw

Amara Moira – Avaí

Danilo Lavieri – Draw

Julio Gomes – Corinthians

Menon – Draw

Milly Lacombe – Corinthians

Milton Neves – Avaí

Renato Maurício Prado – Draw

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Corinthians

Rodrigo Coutinho – Draw

Vitor Guedes – Corinthians

Sao Paulo vs Flamengo

Alicia Klein – Flamengo

Amara Moira – Draw

Danilo Lavieri – Flamengo

Julio Gomes – Sao Paulo

Menon – Sao Paulo

Milly Lacombe – Draw

Milton Neves – Draw

Renato Maurício Prado – Flamengo

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Sao Paulo

Rodrigo Coutinho – Flamengo

Vitor Guedes – Draw

Botafogo vs Ceará

Alicia Klein – Draw

Amara Moira – Botafogo

Danilo Lavieri – Botafogo

Julio Gomes – Botafogo

Menon – Ceará

Milly Lacombe – Botafogo

Milton Neves – Draw

Renato Maurício Prado – Botafogo

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Botafogo

Rodrigo Coutinho – Draw

Vitor Guedes – Botafogo

SUNDAY (7)

Fluminense vs Cuiabá

Alicia Klein – Fluminense

Amara Moira – Fluminense

Danilo Lavieri – Fluminense

Julio Gomes – Fluminense

Menon – Fluminense

Milly Lacombe – Fluminense

Milton Neves – Fluminense

Renato Maurício Prado – Fluminense

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Fluminense

Rodrigo Coutinho – Fluminense

Vitor Guedes – Fluminense

Palmeiras vs Goiás

Alicia Klein – Palmeiras

Amara Moira – Palmeiras

Danilo Lavieri – Palmeiras

Julio Gomes – Palmeiras

Menon – Draw

Milly Lacombe – Palmeiras

Milton Neves – Palmeiras

Renato Maurício Prado – Palmeiras

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Palmeiras

Rodrigo Coutinho – Palmeiras

Vitor Guedes – Palmeiras

Fortaleza x International

Alicia Klein – Fortaleza

Amara Moira – Fortaleza

Danilo Lavieri – Fortaleza

Julio Gomes – Fortaleza

Menon – Fortress

Milly Lacombe – Fortaleza

Milton Neves – Draw

Renato Maurício Prado – Fortaleza

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Fortaleza

Rodrigo Coutinho – Fortaleza

Vitor Guedes – Fortaleza

Atletico MG vs Atletico

Alicia Klein – Draw

Amara Moira – Draw

Danilo Lavieri – Draw

Julio Gomes – Atletico MG

Menon – Atlético-MG

Milly Lacombe – Draw

Milton Neves – Atlético-MG

Renato Maurício Prado – Atlético-MG

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Draw

Rodrigo Coutinho – Draw

Vitor Guedes – Draw

MONDAY (8)

Coritiba x Santos

Alicia Klein – Santos

Amara Moira – Santos

Danilo Lavieri – Santos

Julio Gomes – Coritiba

Menon – Coritiba

Milly Lacombe – Draw

Milton Neves – Santos

Renato Maurício Prado – Santos

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Santos

Rodrigo Coutinho – Coritiba

Vitor Guedes – Coritiba