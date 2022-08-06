See which cell phones are compatible with 5G Internet in Brazil

5G internet arrived in Brazil and was first installed in the capital, Brasília. Currently, it can also be found in Belo Horizonte, João Pessoa, Porto Alegre and São Paulo.

Here, what was used before was 4G, which operates in the range of 2.5 gigahertz, while pure 5G, also called “standalone”, operates at 3.5 gigahertz and allows for greater speed and less time. response (latency) of connected devices.

But, after all, what will change with 5G?

This new technology allows the interconnection of various equipment in the home or office, enabling the integration of smart home appliances such as coffee makers, lamps, televisions, showers and more. Thus, the expectation is that there will be an advance in the so-called “Internet of Things (IoT) due to the improvement in the connection and in the greater number of connected devices.

In addition, 5G has everything to improve work and study at a distance, two modalities that have grown a lot with the pandemic, since it allows the download of files 20 times faster.

Also, because it is a more powerful network, it can take internet to more remote and rural areas that suffer from a lack of connectivity. In this way, industries will also have an improvement in productivity from the use of wireless equipment with low latency.

costs

Most of the prices for packages that cover 5G internet by Brazilian telephone operators have not yet been released. However, based on international costs, packages with 5G can increase between 100 and 150 reais the normal price.

Switch cell phone?

Buying another cell phone that supports 5G will be the reality of many Brazilians who want to take advantage of this technology. In case of lack of network compatibility, the phone will still be connected to 4G. In this perspective, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) has already approved 71 smartphones that are authorized and certified to be marketed with 5G.

That’s why we’ve selected the best cell phone of each brand for you to enjoy the new 5G. Check out!

Redmi Note 10 by Xiaomi

Motorola Moto G50

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Zenfone 8 by Asus

Apple’s Stellar iPhone 13

Realme’s GT 2 Pro

Credits: Metropolis.

