See which Samsung phones are eligible for One UI 5.0 beta with Android 13

THE Samsung released the first beta version of One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 yesterday, Friday (6), for users in South Korea, Europe and the United States. However, not all cell phones from the manufacturer are eligible to test the novelty.

Despite having expanded the range of devices in recent years, the South Korean brand still limits public beta versions to models of the top-of-the-line series, therefore, leaving the intermediate and basic out of the tests.