Selena Gomez is finally nominated for an Emmy; understand

Snubbed by the Television Academy among comedy actresses, Selena Gomez finally got her 2022 Emmy nomination this Friday (5th). But be very calm at this time, as the voters did not decide to remove any of the candidates previously listed in the category to include the singer as well.

According to Variety, Selena Gomez’s Emmy nomination was almost a month late because that was the time it took those responsible for the awards to decide which producers compete for the series and shows nominated in the main categories. Thus, the former Disney star will compete for the award for best comedy as a producer of Only Murders in the Building.

With the nomination, Selena becomes the first Latina to be nominated for a comedy series she also stars in. Her two co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin, will be joining her as producers – in addition to being nominated for best actor.

Rapper Drake also landed a nomination as a producer on the series Euphoria alongside Zendaya (who became the youngest woman in Emmy history to be remembered as a producer). And Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, still living members of the most famous band in the world, will also compete as producers of the documentary The Beatles: Get Back, along with Yoko Ono.

Other stars who missed out in the acting categories but scored a producer nomination include: Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan), Ben Foster (The Survivor), Mandy Moore (Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas) and Wendy McLendon Covey (Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon). And Kevin Feige was remembered for the second time in history as producer of the animation What If…?

The 2022 Emmys ceremony is set for September 12.