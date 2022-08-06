Selena Gomez talks about meeting an older man: “It was wonderful”

The relationships lived by Selena Gomez have already been the target of several tabloids and, for this reason, the singer opts for less media relations. In a recent interview with Elle, the artist said that she has dated older men and enjoyed the experience.

“I love hugs from here to the moon. I want a husband. I want that kind of physical touch. No… physical touch and acts of service. The older I get, the more I really appreciate it,” she said. She even admitted, “I dated someone who was a little older and it was so wonderful!”

She said that she liked the care she received: “I was being taken care of in a certain way. It was like, ‘Are you comfortable? Do you want a blanket?” Just very sweet things. I thought I didn’t need any of that, but it was so kind and I don’t feel like a lot of people are like that anymore.”

In professional life, Selena has also been busy. Recently, the singer revealed that she is recording new songs. “It’s been a little hectic, but I’m in the studio. I’m excited!” she told her. The artist still stars in the second season of “Only Murderers In The Building”, now available in the Hulu catalog.

