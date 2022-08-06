Star Wars Actor Rejects Marvel Film Participation: “I Want New Ideas And Nothing Beats Iron Man” – Film News

In a new interview, actor John Boyega said he didn’t want stereotypical characters and revealed interest in independent projects.

With the expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many names are considered to integrate the new projects and one of them was actor John Boyega, Finn in the Star Wars franchise. Following the 2021 rumors that Boyega would be involved in the Brie Larson-starring Captain Marvel sequel called The Marvels; new rumors reappeared and the actor insisted on ending any possibility of participation at the moment.

In an interview with Men’s Health, Boyega explains that there is no interest now in the MCU because it is “out of his sight” but that he intends to continue with independent projects. “I want to do subtle things… I want to donate my services to original independent films that come up with new and fresh ideas, because I know it’s very difficult to surpass ‘Iron Man’ in this universe.”revealed the actor.

In addition to the actor, his career agent, Femi Oguns, reveals that Boyega’s goal is to “make film history and disrupt the industry” and adds: “For John, it was never about trying to fit into the box. He wants to be the outline of the box.”. It is worth remembering that the actor never accepted stereotyped roles and that he always rejected playing enslaved people and drug dealers, “breaking” this cycle for black artists. “For John, it’s all about responsibility. He doesn’t want to be defined by some stereotypical role.”, finished Oguns.

After his participation in the trilogy of the Star Wars franchise, supported by Disney, which ended with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), the actor continues in independent projects such as the thriller Breaking that premieres on August 26 in the American cinemas and there is still no date for Brazil. THEin addition to co-starring with Viola Davis in the feature The Woman King, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and which hits theaters on September 22.