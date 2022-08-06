The Dragon House | Matt Smith hasn’t finished reading Fire & Blood

Matt Smith admitted that he still hasn’t finished reading Fire & Bloodthe main source of inspiration for The House of the Dragon, the long-awaited Game of Thrones spinoff series.

“I couldn’t read it (in its entirety), because it’s a huge book! But, the characters are very, very interesting. This is something important to us: We’re not just making up fantasy out of thin air. It comes from the mind of George (RR Martin), who is very smart, and has created a complete world that can be adapted in different ways.”‎

Rolling Stone

Information points out that the network is just waiting for the repercussion of the first episodes to renew the series for the second season. There is great confidence that it will be a success, but executives have remained cautious and avoided rushing things.

The screenplay and production of A Casa do Dragão were under the responsibility of George RR Martin and Ryan Condal.

The main cast has Paddy Considine (Blitz) as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith (Doctor Who) as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke (Player #1) as Alicent Hightower and Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

based on the book Fire & Blood by George RR Martin, The Dragon’s House is a spinoff of Game of Thrones that tells the story of land conquest in Westeros, better known as the Dance of Dragons.

Set over 200 years before the events of the original series, we follow the civil war that unfolds as half-brothers Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) vie for the throne after the death of their father Viserys I ( Paddy Considine).

Rhaenyra is the eldest daughter, however, Aegon is the son of a second marriage, which leads to growing tension between two Targaryen clans over who has the true right to the throne.

As described in Game of Thrones, at the time when the Targaryen family ruled the 7 kingdoms, the house was known for its imposing dragons, which, like the family, ended up practically extinct after the internal conflict.