Flula Borg, who played Javelin in The Suicide Squad, jokingly details his stunning transformation for the film, parodying workout videos. The first Warner Bros./DC Films release from writer and director James Gunn, The Suicide Squad released in theaters and on HBO Max last August. The film introduced a number of lesser-known and offbeat comic book characters to the DC Extended Universe. As a David Ayer 2016 sequel/soft reboot Suicide squadTask Force X members Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) have joined newcomers including Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Ratcatcher II (Daniela Melchior) ), Polka Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) and Javelin.

Borg is best known as a comedian, DJ and YouTuber, who has also starred in the good place and Perfect Hit 2. Your character in The Suicide Squad is a former Olympian who is apparently very good at committing crimes and/or murder with a javelin. So much so that Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) has recruited him to undertake a dangerous mission on the island of Corto Maltese with Task Force X.

Borg recently took to Twitter to celebrate the first anniversary of The Suicide Squad. The video shows Javelin and his trainer instructing Borg on how to obtain a supervillain body. Check it out below:

All kidding aside, Borg’s commitment to playing the part is certainly admirable. Javelin is just a comic relief character, with his weapon of choice having more screen time than his initial wielder. Despite Gunn describing it as a relatively useless weapon, the javelin played a key role in The Suicide Squad thanks to Harley Quinn. Based on their absence largely The Suicide Squad, it was no surprise that Javelin himself ended up being one of the film’s many victims. Said that, The Suicide Squad doesn’t shy away from pulling out seemingly safe characters played by recognizable faces.

It seems that Borg valued his experience working and training for The Suicide Squad. The film’s high points are largely a result of its irreverent humor, misfit characters, and violent, R-rated action. While audiences will likely no longer see Borg as Javelin in the near future, Gunn will return to the DCEU with Peacemaker season 2, future movies, and potentially other spin-offs. If he keeps working out, maybe Borg’s supervillain body will make a cameo in an upcoming project or even star in his own prequel series.

