There are already images of the new romantic comedy with George Clooney and Julia Roberts and we are not knowing how to deal

George Clooney, Julia Roberts and the director of “Mamamia! Here We Go Again”. It has everything to go well, right? Judging by the first images of “Ticket to Paradise”, this romantic comedy screams Hollywood from every pore and has everything to be one of the most watched movies of the fall.

The film, directed by Ol Parker, tells the story of a former couple whose separation did not go well, and who are now faced with the unexpected marriage of their daughter Lily. They travel to Bali and devise a plan to change their daughter’s mind. In between, there are many arguments, old accusations and also a hilarious scene, in which Julia Roberts and George Clooney are as boomers as possible and dance to “Jump Around”, the 1992 hit by House of Pain.

See the trailer here

“Ticket to Paradise” is the fourth film in which Clooney, 61, and Roberts, 54, are paired. The first, “Ocean’s Eleven”, took place in 2001, followed by “Ocean’s Twelve” in 2004. In 2016, they starred in the thriller “Money Monster”, in which Clooney plays an ambitious presenter of a financial investment show that sees threatened live, while Julia Roberts embodies the format’s producer.

Until October arrives (the premiere date in cinemas in Portugal has not yet been confirmed) you can take the opportunity to review “Ocean’s Eleven” and “Ocean’s Twelve” on HBO Max. And if you’re really feeling nostalgic, the streaming platform has already released 15 seasons of “ER – Emergency Service”, the 90s series that made George Clooney a star.