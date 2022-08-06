TNT brings all the versatility of Margot Robbie in a movie marathon with the actress

Disclosure

She has already received two Oscar nominations and stars in one of the most anticipated films of next year! And while audiences await the premiere of ”Barbie”, a TNT presents fans of Margot Robbie with a marathon of four hits by the actress, on Saturday, August 13, starting at 5:40 pm.

The “Margot Robbie Special” will show all the versatility of the Australian who has worked with big names in cinema, such as Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese. Robbie started his career in supporting roles, but has been gaining more and more prominence in Hollywood productions, passing through genres such as action, comedy and drama. This is clear in the selection of films that are part of the TNT special: “Double Strike”, “Suicide Squad”, “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”.

Check out the schedule for the “Margot Robbie Special” below:

Double Blow – 17:40

Nicky (Will Smith) is a professional crook and the beautiful Jess (Margot Robbie) wants to join his team as an apprentice. Soon they get involved, but Nicky puts an end to their romance. Years later they meet again, in a risky and ambitious plan. The film also stars Brazilian Rodrigo Santoro.

Suicide Squad – 7:40pm

It’s good to be bad… Gather a team of the world’s most dangerous and incarcerated super villains, offer them the most powerful arsenal at the government’s disposal, and send them on a mission to defeat an enigmatic and insurmountable entity. American intelligence officer Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) has determined that only a secretly summoned group of despicable, despicable individuals with almost nothing to lose will do.

The Wolf of Wall Street – 10pm

Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio) is an ambitious New York stockbroker who builds an empire based on fraud and corrupt schemes involving big names on Wall Street.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – 1:25 am

The popularity of the small screen as a springboard for big Hollywood movies is a trend as old as the film industry itself. Quentin Tarantino features Oscar® winners Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, a down-and-coming television actor, and Brad Pitt as his stunt double, Cliff Booth, as they pursue success in 1969 Hollywood. The film earned Robbie a BAFTA nomination. as Best Supporting Actress.

Don’t miss the ”Margot Robbie Special” on Saturday, August 13 from 5:40 pm on TNT