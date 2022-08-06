Tottenham thrash Southampton in Premier League debut | english football

One of these reinforcements, forward Richarlison was not named for this match. He had to serve a suspension game, because of a penalty relating to the previous edition of the league.

Tottenham’s goals 4 x 1 Southampton, for the 1st round of the Premier League

It was Southampton who opened the scoring, in the 12th minute of the first half. Midfielder and captain Ward-Prowse hit a beautiful semi volley from the edge of the area.

Tottenham equalized at 20. Striker Kulusevski crossed from the right, and midfielder Sessegnon headed in.

The turning goal also came out in a similar way, only on the other side. At 31, Heung-min received on the left and made the closed lift. Defender Eric Dier deflected, almost fishy.

1 of 3 Tottenham players celebrate Sessegnon’s goal against Southampton – Photo: Getty Images Tottenham players celebrate Sessegnon’s goal against Southampton – Photo: Getty Images

Tottenham extended the lead around the 15th minute of the second half. Right-back Emerson Royal pulled the counterattack, scored with Heung-min Son, kicked left-handed cross, and defender Salisu scored an own goal.

A few minutes later, Kulusevski scored Tottenham’s fourth goal. He received it from Emerson, turned his body and swung his left leg style into the corner. The Swedish player was one of the highlights of the day.

In the next round of the Premier League, Tottenham have the difficult confrontation against Chelsea, on the 14th of August, at Stamford Bridge. The day before, Southampton host Leeds at St. Mary’s.

