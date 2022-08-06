UK reports large movement of Russians and Ukrainians south

Reproduction / Twitter – 05.18.2022 War between Russia and Ukraine: According to the report, more than 1000 Russian soldiers move to Kherson

UK intelligence points to a greater concentration of Russian and Ukrainian soldiers in the region between Kherson and Zaporizhzhya, in the south of the country. Given this, the British Ministry of Defense says that the war is about to enter a new phase.

As described in the entity’s report, issued today (6), this is a measure of “anticipation of the counteroffensive of the Ukraine

or preparation for a possible attack.”

“The heaviest fighting is shifting to a frontline of about 350km that stretches from zaporizhzhya

up until Kherson

parallel to the Dnieper River”, adds the report.

The situation in the region “heats” more and more. Long Russian military convoys were observed, consisting of tanks, trucks and artillery. They are moving away from the Donbass

, heading south. On the part of Russia, more than a thousand soldiers went to the Crimea

and must support the troops at Kherson.

Ukrainian forces maintain pressure in several parts of the southern territory of the country, focusing on points, ammunition depots and rail links as targets. British intelligence assesses that Ukraine seeks to disrupt Russian transport between Crimea and Russia, affecting the resupply capacity of the Russian military.