UK warns of Russian movements in southern Ukraine

NoIn the daily report presented via Twitter, the UK Ministry of Defense anticipates this Saturday that the Russian Armed Forces are preparing for a counteroffensive in southern Ukraine – a counteroffensive that has already been threatened several times by Zelensky, who wants to resume to Crimea.

According to British secret services, “Long lines” of several Russian military vehicles were seenfrom the Donbass, Mariupol, Russia and other occupied areas, to the southwest of the country.

“Equipment was also seen being moved from occupied Melitopol, Berdiansk, Mariupol and Mother Russia, across the Kerch Bridge into Crimea,” the report adds.

Latest Defense Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 6 August 2022

Remember that the city of Kherson, an important port city in southern Ukraine, was quickly taken in the early days of the war. Since then, the Russians have suppressed any dissent in the region and tried to create fake referendums to officially annex the city.

The UK also warns of the presence of “Russian tactical battalions, which are composed of between 800 and 1,000 troops” in Crimeaand which “will likely be used to support Russian troops in the Kherson region”, where a Ukrainian counteroffensive is anticipated.

Furthermore, British intelligence services look to Ukraine, and believe that the resistance is focused “on hitting bridges, weapons depots and rail links more frequently in southern regionsincluding through attacks on strategically important railways linking Kherson to Russian-occupied Crimea, almost certainly trying to have the effects of the combination of blockades, damage, degradation, destruction and disruption affect Russia’s logistical capacity.

Today’s report concluded that “Russia’s war in Ukraine is about to enter a new phase, with the most intense fighting moving to a frontline of approximately 350 kilometersstretching southwest from Zaporizhzia to Kherson, paralleling the Dnieper River.

The war in Ukraine has already claimed more than 5,300 lives among the civilian population, according to the most recent data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. However, the organization warns that the real number of dead is likely to be much higher, given the difficulties in counting the dead in regions besieged or controlled by the Russians – in Mariupol, for example, thousands of people are estimated to have died.

