UMIDIGI F3 5G Launched With Dimensity 700, 48MP Sony Camera and More – All in Technology

Admin 60 mins ago

Chinese manufacturer UMIDIGI has made its second high-end 5G smartphone official, the UMIDIGI F3 5G. The device comes with a 5nm Dimensity 700 chipset from MediaTek that promises high performance for games and other tasks. There is also 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage to fit many apps and photos.

Speaking of construction, the UMIDIGI F3 5G comes equipped with a large 6.7-inch panel that includes a notch for the 16MP front camera. On the other hand, the back has a 48MP Sony sensor and two 8MP and 5MP auxiliary cameras.

Ready for 5G, the model has a dedicated modem and supports two 5G carrier chips simultaneously. There is also a 5,150mAh super battery that supports up to 18W charging. Also, it has more highlights like Android 12 and NFC support.

Main specifications:

  • Screen: 6.7 inch LCD
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimension 700
  • GPU: Mali-G57 MC2
  • RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X
  • Native Storage: 128GB UFS 2.1
  • Back camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Frontal camera: 16MP
  • System: android 12
  • Others: Multi-function NFC, fingerprint reader.

The new UMIDIGI F3 5G will go on sale globally on August 22 on AliExpress for $199.99. For more details, visit the official UMIDIGI website.

