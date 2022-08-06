Unknown! iPhone 14 may be produced outside of China at launch

According to the well-known and trusted Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 line will be the first to be produced outside of China during its launch. The information was shared after the analyst had access to a series of supply chain reports from the Cupertino company.

My latest research indicates that the Foxconn factory in India will ship the new 6.1-inch iPhone 14 almost simultaneously with China for the first time in the second half of 2022.

For Kuo, this is a considerable evolution for India, as the country always started producing the iPhone after a few months of launch and assembly in China.