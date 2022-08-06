Unplugging the phone before charging 100% damages the battery?

The mobile device is so essential for some people that it is even difficult to wait for the battery to be 100% full before using the device. A question about this has always been a flea behind people’s ears: does this practice really make the drums addicted? Is it okay to stop loading?

First of all, it is important to consider the lifespan of a battery. The average time of it varies between 3 and 5 years. There is a manufacturer that ensures up to 500 cycles each. So, what is the ideal: to charge or not to 100%?

100% full battery

The most correct is to always leave the battery with 50% or more. If you reduce more than that, it is interesting to load even a little. Anyway, the truth behind the myth is universal: different from what many people think, the 100% complete battery is not the most suitable, no.

That’s because when charging fully, you reduce battery life. The recommendation is to charge between 40 and 80%. Neither more nor less.

Despite this guidance, some manufacturers recommend that the phone be recharged from 0 to 100% once a month, as this would be a way to calibrate the battery, but this should not be a daily practice. So the most correct thing is not to let the device fully discharge and then put it on the charger.

But know that the process of Damage the battery is gradual. Therefore, making mistakes in the way of charging the device from time to time will not be enough to compromise the item once and for all.

Another tip is not to leave your phone plugged in for too long after it has completed 100% charging. In the long term, it has been found that this practice can also reduce battery life.