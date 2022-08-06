Use the Auxílio Brasil app to find out if the benefit has been approved

After joining the Brazil aid, granted by the government, you need to wait for approval from the Ministry of Citizenship. According to the folder, the process takes place monthly, but a way to consult who will receive the social benefit in August was disclosed. The government launched the Aid Brazil application for the individual to check whether or not he will receive the benefit.

Read more: Research shows that most beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil are women

Auxílio Brasil application for consultations

Caixa Econômica Federal sends an approval letter to families as soon as they are selected to receive benefits. But, in addition, this information can now be viewed in the Auxílio Brasil app.

Step by step to use the applications

In this way, there is the option to verify if the registration is valid by the Auxílio Brasil application itself. Entering the app, access using FGTS, Caixa Tem, Bolsa Família access data or creating a different login.

If it is the case of accessing the application for the first time and there is no other form of registration available, it is necessary to login, enter the CPF number and create a password.

Brazil aid

First, launch the Auxílio Brasil app;

Login by logging in or select the option to register;

After entering the system, on the first page, you will be informed if there are benefits available or not, according to your CPF.

box has

In addition, another online option available to check the status of the benefit is by accessing the Caixa Tem app. Even if you are accepted, all the cash flow will be available in it.

Access the Caixa Tem application, log in and select the option “Auxílio Brasil”;

Then the app will notify you whether the program has been approved or not.

Furthermore, if you would like to know if the money for the current month has already been deposited, simply select the option “Balance inquiry” and check the desired information.

You can also call for information

Although the application is available for Android cell phones and iOS smartphones, there is another way for citizens to check if they are entitled to the benefit, which is by calling the Relationship Center of the Secretary of Citizenship, on the number 121.